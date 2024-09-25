Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned about 1.16% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Aeries Technology, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Aeries Technology Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

