Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 10.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $123,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

