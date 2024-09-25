Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 119,741 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.