Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Has $377,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.