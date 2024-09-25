Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Sells 118 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $35,134,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,411,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TransDigm Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $1,420.90 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,423.02. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.