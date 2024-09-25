Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Raises Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Park-Ohio worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKOH opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $379.45 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.