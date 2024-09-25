Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,215 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
NYSE RHP opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.