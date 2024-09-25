Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,215 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

