Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCC opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

