Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Sells 4,881 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.84%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

