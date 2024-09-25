Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.20% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $45,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 458,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 122,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,958,000. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.