Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE WWW opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

