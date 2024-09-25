Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys 8,306 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 874,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 824,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

