Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.97 and a beta of 2.45. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

