Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Has $85,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,618 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

