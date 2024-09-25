Sfmg LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.