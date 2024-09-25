Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Peeyush Gupta Purchases 18,800 Shares

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.53 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,364.00 ($45,454.79).
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
