AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 430,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

