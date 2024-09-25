American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,543 shares of company stock worth $5,543,382. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

