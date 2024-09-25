Insider Selling: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Sells 4,453 Shares of Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,189,292.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSE SABA opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth $83,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

