NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) Insider Andrew Liveris Sells 122,805 Shares

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liveris sold 122,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37), for a total value of A$67,174.34 ($46,009.82).

Andrew Liveris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NOVONIX alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Andrew Liveris sold 161,841 shares of NOVONIX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.40), for a total value of A$93,382.26 ($63,960.45).

NOVONIX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.