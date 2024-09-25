Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Purchases 71,422 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 71,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,090,003.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

