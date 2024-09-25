Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Sells 5,495 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BYRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
