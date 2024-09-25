Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Sells 5,495 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Bryan Ganz sold 1 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $17.40.

On Thursday, September 5th, Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

