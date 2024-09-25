BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,006 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,603,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 329,245,112.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,179,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 831,025 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

