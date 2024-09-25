Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director L’quentus Thomas Sells 250 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DHIL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

