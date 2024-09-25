Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $132,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

LGND opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

