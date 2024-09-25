Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$41,240.00.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$27,090.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,682.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

