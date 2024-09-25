Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) CEO Robert E. Rasmus Acquires 25,000 Shares

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ARQ opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Arq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.
