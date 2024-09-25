Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Stephen Darke Acquires 25,000 Shares

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Darke bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,750.00 ($27,910.96).
Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Navigator Global Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Navigator Global Investments Company Profile
HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.
