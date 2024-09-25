Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Alan Ramsay Sells 2,486 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CART has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 876,439 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. raised its position in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,109,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

