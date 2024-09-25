Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 3,084 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

