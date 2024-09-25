Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Peter Warren Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Warren acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,246.58).
Kingsgate Consolidated Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34.
About Kingsgate Consolidated
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsgate Consolidated
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.