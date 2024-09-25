AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

