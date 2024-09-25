McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Arlene Tansey Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Arlene Tansey acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.96 ($10.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($46,109.59).
Arlene Tansey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Arlene Tansey purchased 2,412 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.62 ($10.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,675.44 ($25,805.10).
McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.18.
McMillan Shakespeare Increases Dividend
About McMillan Shakespeare
McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.
