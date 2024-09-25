ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Director Madge K. Shafmaster Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Madge K. Shafmaster bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $85,416.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PMN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

