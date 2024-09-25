Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £14,523.60 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Emilie McCarthy bought 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,523.60 ($19,447.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 610 ($8.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 984 ($13.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 840.06.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

