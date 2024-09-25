Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires $99,524.46 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,226 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $99,524.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,996,005.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.02 per share, with a total value of $220,100.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

GLP stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

