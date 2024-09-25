ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Director Madge K. Shafmaster Buys 70,000 Shares

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Madge K. Shafmaster acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,066.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PMN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.62. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.