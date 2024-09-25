ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires C$45,650.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.45. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.