Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Insider Bronwyn Barnes Purchases 500,000 Shares

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($31,506.85).

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Bronwyn Barnes purchased 550,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,500.00 ($26,369.86).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bronwyn Barnes acquired 450,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,100.00 ($24,041.10).

Indiana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Indiana Resources

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

