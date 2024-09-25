F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 600 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIV opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $223.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

