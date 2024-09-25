Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider James(Jim) Miller Acquires 2,550 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider James(Jim) Miller purchased 2,550 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$18.81 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,965.50 ($32,853.08).

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. Brambles’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.