1,881 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,881 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,617,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE AMR opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

