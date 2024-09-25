Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

