Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

