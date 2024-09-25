Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) versus Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Head to Head Comparison

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jin Medical International and Milestone Scientific”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $19.82 million 21.66 $2.88 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $9.83 million 7.70 -$6.93 million ($0.10) -9.80

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jin Medical International and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.77, meaning that its stock price is 1,477% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific -54.87% -60.78% -40.80%

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. In addition, the company offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. Further, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Additionally, the company offers company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.