Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.88.

Medpace Trading Down 1.7 %

MEDP opened at $355.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

