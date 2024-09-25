Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,415 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BNDX stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
