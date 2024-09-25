Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Toast by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Toast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,382,344. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

