Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $240.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

