Blair William & Co. IL Sells 459 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FANG opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
